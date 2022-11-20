WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

615 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York

(Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings

(Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern

Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The growing season will be coming to an

end for these areas Monday November 21, and Frost Advisories

and Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued for this season

after Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather