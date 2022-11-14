WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

333 PM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth

of an inch.

* WHERE...Orange County. Highest amounts west of I-84 and across

some of the higher elevations.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Check local Department of Transportation information services for

the latest road conditions.

