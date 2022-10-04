WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 4, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 342 PM EDT Tue Oct 4 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline during late afternoon and this evening high tide cycle. * WHERE...Northwest Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Along the oceanfront, large breaking waves and elevated water levels will result in significant beach erosion and flooding. Areas of dune base erosion are likely, with low threat of localized washovers. Along the north facing shorelines of eastern Long Island, including Orient Point, breaking waves of 2 to 3 ft may cause minor beach erosion and flooding issues around the time of the later afternoon and evening high tide. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS * WHAT...Less than one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northern Queens and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...This evening. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread minor flooding of vulnerable areas is expected near the waterfront and shoreline, including roads, parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront. Some road closures are likely, and vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. Brief and localized minor flooding is possible during the morning high tide cycle. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Large breaking waves and elevated water levels along the oceanfront will result in significant beach erosion and flooding. Areas of dune erosion are likely, with a low threat of localized washovers. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY\/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04\/05 PM 3.1\/ 3.6 1.6\/ 2.0 1.8\/ 2.2 1 MINOR 05\/06 AM 2.8\/ 3.4 1.4\/ 1.9 1.8\/ 2.2 1 MINOR 05\/06 PM 2.8\/ 3.4 1.4\/ 1.9 1.6\/ 2.0 1 MINOR 06\/07 AM 2.6\/ 3.1 1.1\/ 1.6 1.4\/ 1.9 0 NONE 06\/07 PM 2.6\/ 3.1 1.1\/ 1.6 1.3\/ 1.8 0-1 NONE 07\/08 AM 2.3\/ 2.8 0.9\/ 1.4 1.1\/ 1.6 1 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 2.7 FT 04\/06 PM 2.7\/ 3.2 1.5\/ 2.0 1.7\/ 2.2 1 MINOR 05\/06 AM 2.2\/ 2.7 1.0\/ 1.5 1.5\/ 2.0 1 NONE 05\/07 PM 2.3\/ 2.8 1.1\/ 1.6 1.3\/ 1.8 1 NONE 06\/08 AM 2.1\/ 2.6 0.8\/ 1.3 1.2\/ 1.7 0 NONE 06\/08 PM 2.2\/ 2.7 0.9\/ 1.4 1.1\/ 1.6 0-1 NONE 07\/09 AM 2.0\/ 2.5 0.7\/ 1.1 1.0\/ 1.5 1 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL\/FIRE ISLAND NY 04\/06 PM 2.7\/ 3.2 1.3\/ 1.8 1.3\/ 1.8 2 NONE 05\/07 AM 2.1\/ 2.6 0.7\/ 1.1 1.0\/ 1.5 1 NONE 05\/07 PM 2.2\/ 2.7 0.8\/ 1.3 0.8\/ 1.3 1 NONE 06\/07 AM 1.8\/ 2.2 0.4\/ 0.9 0.7\/ 1.1 0-1 NONE 06\/09 PM 2.0\/ 2.5 0.6\/ 1.1 0.6\/ 1.1 0-1 NONE 07\/09 AM 1.6\/ 2.0 0.2\/ 0.7 0.4\/ 0.9 1 NONE MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT 04\/05 PM 3.9\/ 4.4 1.3\/ 1.8 1.4\/ 1.9 1 NONE 05\/05 AM 3.0\/ 3.5 0.4\/ 0.9 0.8\/ 1.3 1 NONE 05\/06 PM 3.2\/ 3.7 0.7\/ 1.1 0.7\/ 1.1 1 NONE 06\/06 AM 2.7\/ 3.2 0.2\/ 0.7 0.5\/ 1.0 1 NONE 06\/06 PM 3.1\/ 3.6 0.5\/ 1.0 0.5\/ 1.0 0-1 NONE 07\/07 AM 2.7\/ 3.2 0.2\/ 0.7 0.2\/ 0.8 1 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT 04\/04 PM 6.6\/ 7.1 1.6\/ 2.0 1.7\/ 2.2 6 MINOR 05\/04 AM 5.5\/ 6.0 0.5\/ 1.0 1.3\/ 1.8 4-5 NONE 05\/04 PM 5.7\/ 6.2 0.8\/ 1.3 1.0\/ 1.5 3-4 MINOR 06\/05 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.2\/ 0.7 0.7\/ 1.1 2-3 NONE 06\/06 PM 5.7\/ 6.2 0.7\/ 1.1 0.7\/ 1.1 2 NONE 07\/06 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.2\/ 0.7 0.4\/ 0.9 2 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT 04\/04 PM 6.4\/ 6.9 1.7\/ 2.2 1.7\/ 2.2 8 MINOR 05\/04 AM 5.4\/ 5.9 0.7\/ 1.1 1.4\/ 1.9 6-7 NONE 05\/05 PM 5.9\/ 6.4 1.2\/ 1.7 1.2\/ 1.7 5 MINOR 06\/05 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.5\/ 1.0 0.9\/ 1.4 3-4 NONE 06\/06 PM 5.6\/ 6.1 0.9\/ 1.4 0.9\/ 1.4 2-3 MINOR 07\/06 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.5\/ 1.0 0.6\/ 1.1 2 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT 04\/04 PM 6.1\/ 6.6 1.5\/ 2.0 2.7\/ 3.2 1 MINOR 05\/05 AM 5.7\/ 6.2 1.1\/ 1.6 2.7\/ 3.2 0-1 NONE 05\/05 PM 5.9\/ 6.4 1.3\/ 1.8 2.3\/ 2.8 0-1 MINOR 06\/06 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.7\/ 1.1 2.2\/ 2.7 0 NONE 06\/06 PM 5.7\/ 6.2 1.1\/ 1.6 2.1\/ 2.6 0-1 NONE 07\/07 AM 5.4\/ 5.9 0.8\/ 1.3 2.0\/ 2.5 1 NONE ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS * WHERE...Southern Queens County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this * COASTAL IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Breaking waves along the oceanfront will result in beach erosion and flooding during the times of high tide along the Rockaways with localized erosion to dune structures. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT 04\/03 PM 7.4\/ 7.9 1.8\/ 2.2 2.0\/ 2.5 5 MINOR 05\/04 AM 6.2\/ 6.7 0.6\/ 1.1 1.4\/ 1.9 4 NONE 05\/04 PM 6.6\/ 7.1 1.0\/ 1.5 1.1\/ 1.6 3 NONE 06\/05 AM 5.9\/ 6.4 0.2\/ 0.8 0.8\/ 1.3 2 NONE 06\/05 PM 6.5\/ 7.0 0.9\/ 1.4 0.8\/ 1.3 1-2 NONE 07\/06 AM 6.1\/ 6.6 0.5\/ 1.0 0.5\/ 1.0 1 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT 04\/04 PM 7.6\/ 8.1 1.7\/ 2.2 1.5\/ 2.0 0 MINOR 05\/05 AM 6.2\/ 6.8 0.4\/ 0.9 1.1\/ 1.6 0 NONE 05\/05 PM 7.1\/ 7.6 1.2\/ 1.7 0.8\/ 1.3 0 NONE 06\/06 AM 6.2\/ 6.8 0.4\/ 0.9 0.7\/ 1.1 0 NONE 06\/06 PM 7.1\/ 7.6 1.2\/ 1.7 0.6\/ 1.1 0 NONE 07\/07 AM 6.4\/ 6.9 0.5\/ 1.0 0.2\/ 0.8 0 NONE * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn) and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT this evening. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT 04\/04 PM 7.2\/ 7.7 1.7\/ 2.2 1.6\/ 2.0 1 MINOR 05\/05 AM 6.2\/ 6.7 0.7\/ 1.1 1.4\/ 1.9 1 NONE 05\/05 PM 6.6\/ 7.1 1.1\/ 1.6 0.9\/ 1.4 1 NONE 06\/06 AM 5.9\/ 6.4 0.4\/ 0.9 0.8\/ 1.3 0 NONE 06\/06 PM 6.6\/ 7.1 1.1\/ 1.6 0.7\/ 1.1 0 NONE 07\/07 AM 6.0\/ 6.5 0.5\/ 1.0 0.4\/ 0.9 0 NONE NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT 04\/04 PM 6.7\/ 7.2 1.7\/ 2.2 1.6\/ 2.0 1 NONE 05\/05 AM 5.7\/ 6.2 0.7\/ 1.1 1.3\/ 1.8 1 NONE 05\/05 PM 6.2\/ 6.7 1.2\/ 1.7 0.9\/ 1.4 1 NONE 06\/06 AM 5.6\/ 6.1 0.6\/ 1.1 0.8\/ 1.3 0 NONE 06\/06 PM 6.2\/ 6.7 1.2\/ 1.7 0.8\/ 1.3 0-1 NONE 07\/07 AM 5.6\/ 6.1 0.6\/ 1.1 0.5\/ 1.0 1 NONE GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT 04\/04 PM 7.1\/ 7.6 1.8\/ 2.2 1.7\/ 2.2 2-3 MINOR 05\/04 AM 6.1\/ 6.6 0.8\/ 1.3 1.4\/ 1.9 2-3 NONE 05\/05 PM 6.4\/ 6.9 1.1\/ 1.6 0.9\/ 1.4 2 NONE 06\/05 AM 5.7\/ 6.2 0.4\/ 0.9 0.6\/ 1.1 1-2 NONE 06\/06 PM 6.1\/ 6.6 0.8\/ 1.3 0.5\/ 1.0 1 NONE 07\/06 AM 5.6\/ 6.1 0.2\/ 0.8 0.2\/ 0.7 1 NONE