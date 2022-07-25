WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

407 PM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following

counties, Nassau and Suffolk.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms approaching. Minor flooding is expected to

begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen earlier this afternoon across portions of

the advisory area.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1 1/2 inches are expected

over the area through 6pm. This additional rain will result

in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Levittown, Huntington Station, Deer Park, Glen Cove,

Plainview, Garden City, Syosset, Mineola, Huntington,

Westbury, Farmingdale, Northport, Oyster Bay, Hempstead,

Hicksville, Dix Hills, Melville, Port Washington, Woodbury

and Manhasset.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

