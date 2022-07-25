WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 112 PM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HUDSON...SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN...SOUTHEASTERN ESSEX...QUEENS...BRONX AND NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northeastern New Jersey...and southeastern New York. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather