WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

308 PM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following

counties, Nassau and Suffolk.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 308 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Commack, Huntington Station, Centereach, Plainview,

Hauppauge, Syosset, Huntington, Westbury, Stony Brook,

Hicksville, Coram, Dix Hills, Smithtown, Melville,

Farmingville, Rocky Point, Mount Sinai, Woodbury, Cold Spring

Harbor and Brookville.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather