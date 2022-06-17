WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 126 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Suffolk County through 215 AM EDT... At 126 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Westhampton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Riverhead, Southampton, Westhampton, Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton, Noyack, Shinnecock Hills, Hampton Bays, East Moriches, East Quogue, Flanders, North Sea, Remsenburg-Speonk, Aquebogue and Jamesport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning may occur with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4074 7279 4097 7274 4101 7242 4098 7242 4098 7241 4101 7240 4101 7235 4102 7232 4103 7221 4091 7223 4083 7247 TIME...MOT...LOC 0526Z 277DEG 29KT 4080 7267 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather