WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 414 PM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BERGEN...SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER...BRONX AND NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and torrential rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.