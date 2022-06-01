WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 1051 PM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM EDT this evening for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Passaic. In southeast New York, Rockland. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather