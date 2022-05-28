WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey...

Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey...

Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York...

Rockland County in southeastern New York...

* Until 115 PM EDT.

* At 1223 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hawthorne,

or over Wayne, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and power lines.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Hackensack and Paramus around 1240 PM EDT.

Bergenfield and Oradell around 1250 PM EDT.

Monsey around 100 PM EDT.

Nanuet and Pearl River around 105 PM EDT.

Tappan and Orangeburg around 110 PM EDT.

Yonkers and New City around 115 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

