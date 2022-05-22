WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

945 PM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk

and northeastern Nassau Counties through 1030 PM EDT...

At 945 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Brookville, or near Glen Cove, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Brentwood, Commack, Huntington Station, Centereach, Glen Cove,

Plainview, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Syosset, Huntington, Stony Brook,

Port Jefferson, Northport, Oyster Bay and Hicksville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4087 7368 4087 7366 4092 7364 4093 7352

4095 7350 4095 7345 4094 7342 4095 7341

4096 7337 4094 7334 4095 7329 4092 7322

4093 7317 4097 7317 4098 7306 4077 7303

4076 7366

TIME...MOT...LOC 0145Z 266DEG 25KT 4083 7359

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

