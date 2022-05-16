WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

612 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Bergen,

southern Westchester, Bronx and Rockland Counties through 645 PM

EDT...

At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Norwood, or near Dobbs Ferry, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains, Port Chester, Rye, Tarrytown,

Dobbs Ferry, Nyack, Tappan, Greenwich, Riverdale, Harrison,

Scarsdale, Bronxville and Norwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

southern Connecticut...northeastern New Jersey...and southeastern New

York.

LAT...LON 4101 7407 4118 7375 4111 7370 4110 7373

4101 7365 4100 7365 4101 7364 4100 7364

4096 7366 4087 7391 4088 7391 4088 7393

4087 7394

TIME...MOT...LOC 2212Z 241DEG 33KT 4099 7392

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather