WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

453 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Visibilities in fog are remaining above one quarter mile.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Long Island and coastal Connecticut.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

