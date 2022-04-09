WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service New York NY

134 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall

continues.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen

and Hudson. In southeast New York, Rockland.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take

several hours for all the water from these storms to work through

local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 134 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to

Residual flooding on the main stem Hackensack River. Flooding

is already occurring in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hackensack, Bergenfield, Secaucus, Ridgefield, Tappan, Pearl

River, Oradell, Orangeburg, Teterboro, North Bergen, Teaneck,

Palisades Park, Dumont, New Milford, Fairview, Ridgefield

Park, River Edge, Little Ferry, River Vale and Valley

Cottage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

