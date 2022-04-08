WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service New York NY

131 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...The National Weather Service in New York NY has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York...

Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and

Passaic Counties.

For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued no later than this afternoon at

130 PM EDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ramapo River Mahwah.

* WHEN...From early this morning to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate

flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor

flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 12:30 AM EDT Friday was 8.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.8

feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just

after 12 am Saturday.

- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.8 feet on 12/11/2003.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

Ramapo River

Mahwah 8.0 8.0 Fri 12 am ED 8.0 6.8 MSG

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of southern Connecticut

and southeast New York, including the following counties, in

southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In southeast New York, Putnam and

Westchester.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

