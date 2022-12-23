NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 1144 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and additional power outages are expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty southwest winds will redevelop late this afternoon and peak overnight, before weakening on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty southwest winds are expected to develop by this evening and peak overnight, before weakening on Saturday. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts are expected tonight into Saturday morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather