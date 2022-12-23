NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

641 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Temperatures have generally warmed above freezing across the

region and precipitation has changed to rain. Winter travel

conditions are no longer expected.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 12 inches are expected across northern St. Lawrence

county, with 6 to 14 inches expected in southeastern St.

Lawrence county. Localized higher amounts are possible. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Northern and Southeastern St. Lawrence County.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact work commute or holiday travel. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized blizzard-like conditions are

possible due to blowing snow resulting in very low

visibilities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Southwestern St. Lawrence County.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to near

impossible at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility to below a quarter mile. The hazardous

conditions could impact work commute or holiday travel. Strong

winds could cause tree damage and power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Towns closest to the St. Lawrence River

are the most likely to see blizzard conditions.

Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow,

frequently reducing visibilities to below a quarter mile. Travel

is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

