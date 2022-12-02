NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

254 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...All of northern New York, Grand Isle and Western

Franklin Counties in northwest Vermont.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather