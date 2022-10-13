NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

252 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts 40 to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northern Vermont.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A line of showers across northern New York

may produce localized wind gusts 40 to 50 mph through 5 PM,

before the threat shifts into the Champlain Valley and parts of

northern Vermont by early this evening. Winds behind this line

of rain showers quickly diminish.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Broome County in central New York...

Tioga County in central New York...

Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 345 PM EDT.

* At 253 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Candor to Wysox, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Rush, Owego,

Towanda, Wysox and Nanticoke.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather