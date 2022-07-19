NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

649 PM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St.

Lawrence County through 745 PM EDT...

At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Gouverneur, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Gouverneur, Oswegatchie, Fowler, Star Lake, Fine, Pitcairn, Edwards,

Lower Oswegatchie, Aldrich, Talcville, South Edwards, Fullerville,

Newton Falls, North Gouverneur, Balmat and West Fowler.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4444 7550 4423 7496 4407 7511 4430 7563

TIME...MOT...LOC 2248Z 304DEG 16KT 4433 7550

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

