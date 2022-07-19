NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

626 PM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND

CENTRAL ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Burlington.

