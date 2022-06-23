NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall

continues with additional rainfall occurring over the warned area

as more showers form.

* WHERE...A portion of northern New York, including the following

counties, Franklin and St. Lawrence.

* WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Standing water

on area road surfaces is possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 326 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area. Between 1.75 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Hopkinton Brook, Sucker Brook, and Lake Ozonia Outlet.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hopkinton and the Lake Ozonia Road vicinity.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

