NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Clinton County in northern New York...

Northern Franklin County in northern New York...

East central St. Lawrence County in northern New York...

* Until 600 PM EDT.

* At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Clara,

New York, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

* Locations impacted include...

Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot,

Bryants Mill, Chateaugay, Lyon Mountain, Burke, Merrill, Lake

Ozonia, Dickinson, Ellenburg, Santa Clara, Irona, Sciota, West

Bangor, Mooers Forks and Dickinson Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather