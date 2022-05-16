NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

531 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Essex,

northwestern Addison and southern Chittenden Counties through 615 PM

EDT...

At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Elizabethtown to near Westport to near

Crown Point. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Essex Junction, Burlington International Airport, Vergennes, South

Burlington, Essex, Willsboro, Westport, Monkton Ridge, Monkton,

Monkton Boro, Essex Junction Village, Williston, Port Henry, Addison,

Hinesburg, St. George, Starksboro, Shelburne, Ferrisburg and

Charlotte.

This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 71 and 87.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

central and northwestern Vermont.

LAT...LON 4452 7305 4441 7285 4425 7296 4397 7348

4411 7347 4426 7362

TIME...MOT...LOC 2131Z 235DEG 28KT 4424 7363 4413 7344 4398 7347

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN RENSSELAER COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

east central New York...and southern Vermont.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES...

At 531 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Salem to near Arlington, moving north at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Arlington, Salem, Shaftsbury, Granville, Hartford, Porter, Rupert,

Sandgate, Middle Granville, Braymer School, North Granville, East

Hebron, South Granville, Truthville, Tiplady, Raceville, West Pawlet,

West Rupert, West Granville and Hidden Valley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BRONX KINGS NASSAU

NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM

QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND

WESTCHESTER

