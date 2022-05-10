NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 519 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022 ...Fire Weather Concerns Across Northern New York Today... The combination of relative humidity values dropping 18 to 25 percent and dry fuels will contribute to wildfire spread today across northern New York. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather