NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 322 PM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwestern and Northern St. Lawrence County, and Northern Franklin County in New York. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will occur between 4 PM and 8 PM today. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, and Clinton Counties in New York. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. between 4 PM and 8 PM today. Locally stronger gusts are possible along north-facing slopes of the Adirondacks. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.