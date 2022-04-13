NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

602 PM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Essex,

northern Addison, southern Chittenden and west central Washington

Counties through 630 PM EDT...

At 601 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Elizabethtown, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Vergennes, Essex, Westport, Elizabethtown, Ferrisburg, Charlotte,

Waltham, Bristol, Monkton Ridge, Lincoln, Monkton, Monkton Boro, New

Haven, Panton, Mt. Philo State Park, Hinesburg, Huntington, Kingsland

Bay State Park, Starksboro and Buels Gore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4415 7365 4433 7363 4434 7287 4407 7290

TIME...MOT...LOC 2201Z 274DEG 45KT 4424 7353

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

