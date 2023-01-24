WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 244 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. The snow may mix with sleet at times Wednesday night. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow into this evening with additional snow accumulations of an inch or two near the Tug Hill in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Wednesday to 7 PM EST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes Wednesday and Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Lake effect snow through this evening will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. The snow may mix with sleet and rain at times Wednesday night. For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow into this evening. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two in the most persistent lake snows near the Tug Hill. * WHERE...Oswego county. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, changing to mainly light rain Wednesday evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Winds gusting over 30 mph Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Additional light snow is expected Thursday as colder air moves back across western New York and the Finger Lakes. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Wednesday. Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. rain Wednesday evening. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, locally higher across Niagara and Orleans counties. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch across the Southern Tier. Winds gusting over 30 mph. Additional snow is expected later Wednesday night and Thursday as colder air moves back across western New York. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather