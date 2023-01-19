WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 404 AM EST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near Lake Erie and across the higher terrain. * WHERE...Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather