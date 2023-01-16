WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 259 PM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Little to no snow accumulation. * WHERE...The Genesee Valley and northern Finger Lakes. * WHEN...From 5 AM to noon EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST TUESDAY NIGHT... of around one tenth of an inch. Little to no snow accumulation. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight EST Tuesday night. conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather