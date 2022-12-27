WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

103 PM EST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent lake snows.

* WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If

traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and

visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

While light lake effect snow during the remainder of the afternoon

and early evening will leave a coating to an inch of snow...

significant accumulations are no longer anticipated.

Motorists should remain prepared to travel on snow covered roads...

and should continue to heed local travel bans and advisories.

Check your specific municipalities for details.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather