WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 317 AM EST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND LEWIS COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow will continue across southern and central Jefferson County, northern Lewis County and far northern Oswego County through the wee hours of the morning. This band of snow is producing 2 to 3 inch per hour snowfall rates. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...This band of heavy lake effect snow will remain nearly stationary, with the heaviest snow remaining just south of the City of Watertown through early this morning. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Sandy Island Beach State Park, Carthage, West Carthage, Adams, Herrings, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Southwick Beach State Park, Denmark, New Bremen, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Sandy Creek, Harrisville, Croghan, Lacona, Mannsville, Castorland and Deferiet. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 42. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4357 7627 4369 7626 4380 7630 4393 7584 4408 7565 4415 7530 4410 7517 4390 7515 TIME...MOT...LOC 0814Z 239DEG 49KT 4383 7582