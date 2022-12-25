WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 628 PM EST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL MAKE TRAVEL NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE IN PARTS OF JEFFERSON AND LEWIS COUNTIES AND FAR NORTHERN OSWEGO COUNTY... HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow accompanied by winds of up to 40 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 inches per hour, with blowing snow reducing visibility to near ZERO at times. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 624 PM EST, a wide band of heavy lake effect snow was across much of Jefferson County, northern portions of Lewis County, and far northern Oswego County. The band will remain nearly stationary through this evening. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Adams Center, Southwick Beach State Park, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Sackets Harbor, Henderson, Black River and Smithville. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 38 and 48. SAFETY INFO... Do not travel in this band of heavy snow. The combination of heavy snow and drifting snow will make many roads impassible, and travel extremely dangerous. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. LAT...LON 4374 7566 4364 7626 4379 7629 4383 7636 4387 7635 4386 7640 4395 7645 4395 7634 4402 7636 4404 7639 4424 7549 4410 7517 4390 7515 TIME...MOT...LOC 2324Z 267DEG 1KT 4394 7579 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather