WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 653 PM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO TARGET THE BUFFALO METRO AREA THIS EVENING... HAZARDS...The combination of a band of heavy snow and winds gusting to 55 mph at times is producing BLIZZARD conditions. Visibility within the band is ZERO. There are numerous vehicles stranded on the roadways with many roads impassable. DO NOT attempt to travel in this band. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 650 PM EST, a 10 to 15 mile wide band of heavy snow extended from the Tonawandas to the city of Buffalo northeast across the Buffalo metro area into southeast Niagara county. This band is expected to drift a few miles south, but continue to bring BLIZZARD conditions across the Buffalo metro area, including the city of Buffalo through 8 PM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Lancaster, Williamsville, Grand Island, Pendleton, Akron, Small Boat Harbor, Erie Basin Marina, Clarence Center and Pendleton Center. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 49 and 54. SAFETY INFO... Travel is impossible in this area with blizzard conditions. LAT...LON 4273 7908 4276 7898 4280 7892 4284 7893 4289 7891 4293 7891 4296 7893 4296 7896 4300 7902 4323 7852 4305 7846 4298 7846 4269 7910 TIME...MOT...LOC 2342Z 237DEG 48KT 4281 7917