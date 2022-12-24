WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1138 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS WILL ARRIVE BACK INTO THE BUFFALO METRO AREA

EARLY THIS AFTERNOON...

HAZARDS...The combination of a band of heavy snow and winds gusting

to 55 mph at times is producing BLIZZARD conditions. Visibility

within the band is ZERO. There are numerous vehicles stranded on the

roadways with many roads impassable. DO NOT attempt to travel in

this band.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1135 AM EST, a narrow 10 mile wide band

of heavy snow extended from Grand Island northeast across the

Buffalo Northtowns and the southern half of Niagara County,

including the city of Niagara Falls. This band is expected to slowly

drift to the south, with the BLIZZARD conditions becoming more

focused on the Buffalo metro area through 2 PM, including the city

of Buffalo. The blizzard conditions will then last at least into

this evening.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Buffalo, North Tonawanda, Lockport, Kenmore, Amherst, Tonawanda,

Grand Island, Pendleton, Middleport, Pendleton Center, East Amherst,

Rapids, Gasport and Wolcottsville.

SAFETY INFO...

Travel is impossible in this area with blizzard conditions.

LAT...LON 4305 7900 4307 7901 4331 7848 4312 7848

4290 7891 4292 7890 4295 7892 4296 7893

4296 7896 4298 7901 4300 7902 4302 7902

TIME...MOT...LOC 1633Z 238DEG 49KT 4327 7843

