BLIZZARD WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

236 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 3 feet with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting

as high as 65 to 70 mph today and tonight. A rapid switch from

rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens

and single digits will result in a flash freeze today. Blizzard

conditions will develop this afternoon lasting into Saturday

night. Wind chills as cold as 10 to 20 below zero.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible at

times. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage and numerous power outages. The bitter wind chills as

low as 10 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow,

frequently reducing visibilities to zero. Travel is strongly

discouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST SUNDAY...

2 to 4 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph tonight. A rapid

switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into

the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze this

afternoon. Blizzard conditions will develop late this

afternoon lasting into Sunday morning. Wind chills as low as 10

below zero.

* WHERE...Jefferson county.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Strong winds could cause tree damage and numerous power

outages. The bitter wind chills as low as 10 below zero could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will result in

areas of blowing snow. A rapid switch from rain to snow with

sharply falling temperatures into the teens will result in a

flash freeze today. Wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero.

* WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and

Ontario counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches resulting in some power outages.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero can

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited

visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

MORNING TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will result in

flash freeze today. Wind chills as cold as 24 below zero tonight.

* WHERE...Allegany county.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches resulting in some power

outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero

can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 1 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow and strong winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph. A rapid switch from rain to snow with

sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits

will result in a flash freeze today. From this afternoon

through most of the weekend, very strong winds, lake effect

snow, and blowing snow will produce localized blizzard

conditions. Wind chills as cold as 24 below zero tonight.

* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.

Greatest snowfall amounts will be across far northern and

western Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, and northwestern

Wyoming county.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend will be extremely

difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause

extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. Dangerously

cold wind chills as low as 24 below zero can cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel

conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60

mph. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling

temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a

flash freeze today. From this afternoon through most of the

weekend, very strong winds, lake effect snow, and blowing snow

will produce localized blizzard conditions. Wind chills of 10 to

20 below zero.

* WHERE...Monroe county. Greatest snow accumulation across

western portions of the county.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Sunday.

difficult to impossible at times. Areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility with whiteouts and localized

blizzard conditions possible. Winds this strong could cause tree

damage and numerous power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills

as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend can cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST MONDAY...

accumulations of 2 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph

tonight. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling

flash freeze this afternoon. From this evening through most of

the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and

significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible.

Localized blizzard conditions are possible.

* WHERE...Lewis county. Greatest snow accumulations over the

northern and western portion of the county.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Monday.

outages.

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two and a half

feet, locally three feet of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and

shoreline.

* WHERE...Southern Nassau County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning.

* COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to localized major

flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline

is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of

inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas.

This would result in numerous road closures and cause

widespread flooding of low lying property including parking

lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near

the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront

could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas

near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could

also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and

bays.

* SHORELINE IMPACTS...Along the ocean front, 6 to 10 ft breakers

along the Rockaways and 10 to 15 ft breakers along southern

Nassau County will likely result in widespread beach flooding

and erosion during the times of high tide. Areas of dune base

erosion and localized overwashes are likely as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for major flooding (3 ft of

inundation above ground) on Friday morning will depend on gale

force southeast winds occurring right through the time of high

tide. If winds are weaker or shift more to the south

southwest, moderate flood levels (2 ft of inundation) are more

likely.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If

travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through

water of unknown depth.

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT

TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE

DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD

FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT

-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------

23/07 AM 7.6/ 8.1 2.7/ 3.2 2.0/ 2.5 6-7 MOD-MAJ

23/07 PM 4.5/ 5.0 -0.5/ 0.0 0.4/ 0.9 7 NONE

24/08 AM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.3/ 0.2 -1.1/-0.6 6 NONE

24/08 PM 3.2/ 3.7 -1.7/-1.2 -1.1/-0.6 5 NONE

25/09 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.2/ 0.3 -0.8/-0.2 4 NONE

REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT

23/07 AM 7.4/ 7.9 2.7/ 3.2 2.1/ 2.6 9-10 MOD-MAJ

23/07 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.1/ 0.6 1.0/ 1.5 10 NONE

24/08 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 -0.2/ 0.2 7-8 NONE

24/08 PM 3.5/ 4.0 -1.3/-0.8 -0.5/ 0.0 6 NONE

25/09 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.1/ 0.6 -0.5/ 0.0 5 NONE

HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT

23/07 AM 7.0/ 7.5 2.3/ 2.8 3.2/ 3.7 2 MAJOR

23/08 PM 5.1/ 5.6 0.5/ 1.0 2.1/ 2.6 1-2 NONE

24/09 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.4/ 0.9 1.1/ 1.6 1 NONE

24/09 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.7/-0.2 1.0/ 1.5 1 NONE

25/10 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE

* WHAT...One to two and a half feet, locally three feet of

inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas

near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.

along the Rockaways will likely result in widespread beach

flooding and erosion during the times of high tide. Areas of

dune base erosion and localized overwashes are likely as well.

ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT

23/07 AM 8.7/ 9.2 3.1/ 3.6 2.2/ 2.7 4 MODERATE

23/07 PM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 4-5 NONE

24/08 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.2/ 0.3 -1.0/-0.5 3 NONE

24/09 PM 4.2/ 4.7 -1.5/-1.0 -0.9/-0.4 3 NONE

25/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.1/ 0.6 -0.7/-0.2 3 NONE

JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT

23/07 AM 8.8/ 9.3 2.6/ 3.1 2.2/ 2.7 0 MOD-MAJ

23/08 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -0.7/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE

24/09 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.2/ 0.7 -0.7/-0.2 0 NONE

24/09 PM 4.6/ 5.1 -1.7/-1.2 -0.9/-0.4 0 NONE

25/10 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.2/ 0.7 -0.6/-0.1 0 NONE

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two and a half,

locally three feet of inundation above ground level expected

in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation

above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would

result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding

of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and

homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few

buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience

flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the

waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also

extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays.

* SHORELINE IMPACTS...Along the ocean front, 10 to 15 ft

breakers (highest across eastern Long Island) will likely

result in widespread beach flooding and erosion during the

times of high tide. Areas of dune base erosion and localized

overwashes are likely as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels in

some spots may not fall below minor tonight before beginning

to increase lat tonight ahead of the Fri AM high tide. The

potential for major flooding (3 ft of inundation above ground)

on Friday morning will depend on gale force southeast winds

occurring right through the time of high tide. If winds are

weaker or shift more to the south southwest, moderate flood

levels (2 ft of inundation) are more likely.

GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT

23/08 AM 3.9/ 4.4 2.2/ 2.7 2.6/ 3.1 1-3 MAJOR

23/09 PM 1.5/ 2.0 -0.2/ 0.3 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE

24/10 AM 1.1/ 1.6 -0.6/-0.1 -0.6/-0.1 2 NONE

24/11 PM 0.5/ 1.0 -1.1/-0.7 -0.8/-0.2 2 NONE

25/11 AM 1.0/ 1.5 -0.7/-0.2 -0.7/-0.2 1 NONE

GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT

23/10 AM 3.6/ 4.1 2.2/ 2.7 2.3/ 2.8 2 MOD-MAJ

23/10 PM 1.8/ 2.2 0.4/ 0.9 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE

24/11 AM 1.4/ 1.9 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.7 2 NONE

24/11 PM 0.6/ 1.1 -0.9/-0.4 -0.2/ 0.2 2 NONE

25/12 PM 1.0/ 1.5 -0.5/ 0.0 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE

GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL/FIRE ISLAND NY

23/10 AM 3.4/ 3.9 1.9/ 2.3 2.0/ 2.5 0 MODERATE

23/09 PM 1.8/ 2.2 0.2/ 0.8 1.0/ 1.5 3 NONE

24/11 AM 1.4/ 1.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE

24/11 PM 0.5/ 1.0 -1.1/-0.6 -0.5/ 0.0 2 NONE

25/12 PM 1.0/ 1.5 -0.6/-0.1 -0.5/ 0.0 2 NONE

MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT

23/08 AM 5.2/ 5.7 2.8/ 3.4 3.0/ 3.5 1-2 MODERATE

23/08 PM 1.8/ 2.2 -0.7/-0.2 0.2/ 0.8 2 NONE

24/10 AM 1.9/ 2.3 -0.6/-0.1 -0.5/ 0.0 1-2 NONE

24/10 PM 0.9/ 1.4 -1.6/-1.1 -0.8/-0.2 1-2 NONE

25/10 AM 1.9/ 2.3 -0.6/-0.1 -0.5/ 0.0 1 NONE

* WHAT...One to two and a half, locally three feet of inundation

above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the

waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Southeast

Suffolk Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Friday.

overwashes are likely as well. Along the south shore of the

north fork of Long Island, particularly Orient Point, 3 to 6

ft breaking waves will result in beach erosion and erosion of

dune structures. Wave splashover of dune structures and

bulkheads is possible in spots, which would cause flooding of

roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective

structures.

likely. Additionally, there is potential for lingering minor

to moderate coastal flooding in the eastern Great South Bay

with the Friday evening high tide in response to a strong wind

shift sloshing trapped water to the eastern portion of Great

South Bay for the Fri eve high tidal cycle.

PECONIC RIVER AT RIVERHEAD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.6 FT, MODERATE 6.3 FT, MAJOR 7.1 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT

23/11 AM 7.0/ 7.5 3.6/ 4.1 3.2/ 3.7 2 MAJOR

24/12 AM 1.8/ 2.2 -1.7/-1.2 -1.1/-0.6 2 NONE

24/12 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.8/-0.2 -1.1/-0.7 2 NONE

25/01 AM 1.7/ 2.2 -1.8/-1.3 -1.3/-0.8 2 NONE

25/01 PM 3.1/ 3.6 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.7/-0.2 1 NONE

ORIENT HARBOR AT ORIENT POINT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.7 FT, MODERATE 5.7 FT, MAJOR 6.7 FT

23/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 3.2/ 3.7 2.8/ 3.4 2 MOD-MAJ

23/09 PM 1.2/ 1.7 -1.9/-1.4 -1.1/-0.6 2 NONE

24/10 AM 2.1/ 2.6 -1.0/-0.5 -1.3/-0.8 2 NONE

24/11 PM 1.0/ 1.5 -2.0/-1.6 -1.5/-1.0 2 NONE

25/11 AM 2.2/ 2.7 -0.8/-0.2 -1.0/-0.5 1 NONE

FLAX POND AT OLD FIELD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.2 FT, MODERATE 10.2 FT, MAJOR 12.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.9 FT

23/10 AM 11.1/11.6 3.7/ 4.2 3.2/ 3.7 2-3 MODERATE

23/11 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -1.8/-1.3 -1.4/-0.9 4 NONE

24/12 PM 6.9/ 7.4 -0.5/ 0.0 -1.1/-0.6 3 NONE

25/12 AM 5.7/ 6.2 -1.7/-1.2 -1.3/-0.8 3 NONE

25/12 PM 7.3/ 7.8 0.0/ 0.5 -0.7/-0.2 2 NONE

23/08 AM 5.2/ 5.7 2.8/ 3.4 3.0/ 3.5 2 MODERATE

SHINNECOCK BAY AT PONQUOQUE NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.9 FT, MODERATE 5.9 FT, MAJOR 6.9 FT

23/07 AM 6.6/ 7.1 3.4/ 3.9 2.8/ 3.4 2 MODERATE

23/07 PM 3.0/ 3.5 -0.2/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 2 NONE

24/08 AM 3.2/ 3.7 0.0/ 0.5 -0.6/-0.1 2 NONE

24/09 PM 2.1/ 2.6 -1.1/-0.7 -0.7/-0.2 2 NONE

25/09 AM 3.2/ 3.7 0.1/ 0.6 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE

FORT POND BAY AT MONTAUK NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.3 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT

23/08 AM 5.5/ 6.0 3.0/ 3.5 2.5/ 3.0 4 MODERATE

23/07 PM 1.6/ 2.0 -1.0/-0.5 0.2/ 0.7 4-5 NONE

24/09 AM 2.2/ 2.7 -0.2/ 0.2 -0.8/-0.2 4 NONE

24/10 PM 1.1/ 1.6 -1.5/-1.0 -1.0/-0.5 4 NONE

25/10 AM 2.2/ 2.7 -0.2/ 0.2 -0.7/-0.2 3 NONE

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM EST

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union

Counties. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Richmond (Staten

Island) and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...There is potential for widespread moderate flooding

of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline, with up

to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying,

vulnerable areas. This will result in numerous road closures

and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including

parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements

near the waterfront. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near

the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding will also

KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT

23/07 AM 8.6/ 9.1 3.1/ 3.6 2.3/ 2.8 2 MODERATE

23/08 PM 5.0/ 5.5 -0.6/-0.1 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE

24/08 AM 5.4/ 5.9 -0.2/ 0.3 -1.1/-0.6 2 NONE

24/09 PM 3.7/ 4.2 -1.8/-1.3 -1.3/-0.8 2 NONE

25/09 AM 5.4/ 5.9 -0.2/ 0.3 -1.0/-0.5 1 NONE

NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT

23/07 AM 8.2/ 8.7 3.1/ 3.6 2.5/ 3.0 2 MIN-MOD

23/08 PM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.5/ 0.0 0.2/ 0.7 2 NONE

24/08 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.5/ 0.0 -1.1/-0.7 2 NONE

24/09 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -1.8/-1.3 -1.1/-0.7 2 NONE

25/09 AM 5.0/ 5.5 -0.2/ 0.3 -0.8/-0.2 1 NONE

GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT

23/07 AM 8.3/ 8.8 2.8/ 3.4 2.0/ 2.5 2-3 MODERATE

23/07 PM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.9/-0.4 0.0/ 0.5 3 NONE

24/08 AM 4.9/ 5.4 -0.6/-0.1 -1.5/-1.0 2 NONE

24/09 PM 3.6/ 4.1 -1.9/-1.4 -1.4/-0.9 2 NONE

25/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.2/ 0.2 -1.1/-0.6 1 NONE

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, One to two and a half

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New

York, Southern Westchester County.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM to 1 PM EST

Friday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to midnight EST tonight.

* COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to localized major flooding

of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming

likely, with 1 to 2 1/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation

* SHORELINE IMPACTS...3 to 5 ft breaking waves, particularly

facing Central Long Island Sound, will result in beach erosion

and erosion of dune structures. Wave splashover of dune

structures and bulkheads is possible in spots, which would

cause flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind

protective structures and locally major inundation impacts.

force southeast winds and resultant high wave action occurring

right through the time of high tide. If winds are weaker or

shift more to the south southwest, moderate flood levels (2 ft

of inundation) are more likely.

STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT

23/11 AM 11.6/12.1 3.7/ 4.2 2.7/ 3.2 3 MOD-MAJ

23/11 PM 6.2/ 6.8 -1.6/-1.1 -1.5/-1.0 3 NONE

24/12 PM 7.7/ 8.2 -0.2/ 0.3 -1.3/-0.8 2 NONE

25/12 AM 6.4/ 6.9 -1.5/-1.0 -1.5/-1.0 2 NONE

25/12 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 -0.8/-0.2 1 NONE

BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT

23/10 AM 10.9/11.4 3.6/ 4.1 3.1/ 3.6 0 MOD-MAJ

23/11 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -1.8/-1.3 -1.3/-0.8 0 NONE

24/11 AM 6.9/ 7.4 -0.5/ 0.0 -1.1/-0.7 0 NONE

25/12 AM 5.6/ 6.1 -1.8/-1.3 -1.3/-0.8 0 NONE

25/12 PM 7.4/ 7.9 0.1/ 0.6 -0.6/-0.1 0 NONE

NEW HAVEN HARBOR AT NEW HAVEN CT

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.6 FT, MODERATE 9.2 FT, MAJOR 10.5 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT

23/10 AM 10.1/10.6 3.4/ 3.9 2.7/ 3.2 3-4 MOD-MAJ

23/11 PM 5.4/ 5.9 -1.4/-0.9 -0.9/-0.4 4 NONE

24/11 AM 6.6/ 7.1 -0.2/ 0.3 -1.0/-0.5 3 NONE

25/12 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -1.5/-1.0 -1.1/-0.6 2 NONE

25/12 PM 6.8/ 7.3 0.1/ 0.6 -0.7/-0.2 2 NONE

THAMES RIVER AT NEW LONDON CT

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.7 FT

23/08 AM 6.4/ 6.9 3.2/ 3.7 3.0/ 3.5 4 MOD-MAJ

23/08 PM 2.1/ 2.6 -1.1/-0.6 0.0/ 0.5 4 NONE

24/10 AM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.7/-0.2 3 NONE

24/10 PM 1.5/ 2.0 -1.7/-1.2 -1.0/-0.5 2 NONE

25/11 AM 2.8/ 3.4 -0.2/ 0.2 -0.5/ 0.0 2 NONE

HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT

23/09 AM 6.4/ 6.9 2.3/ 2.8 2.1/ 2.6 0 NONE

23/09 PM 4.2/ 4.7 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE

24/10 AM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.2/ 0.3 -0.5/ 0.0 0 NONE

24/10 PM 2.6/ 3.1 -1.5/-1.0 -0.8/-0.2 0 NONE

25/11 AM 3.5/ 4.0 -0.6/-0.1 -0.8/-0.2 0 NONE

LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT

23/10 AM 11.6/12.1 3.7/ 4.2 2.7/ 3.2 2 MODERATE

23/11 PM 5.7/ 6.2 -2.0/-1.6 -1.8/-1.3 2 NONE

24/11 AM 7.3/ 7.8 -0.6/-0.1 -1.7/-1.2 2 NONE

25/12 AM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.9/-1.4 -1.7/-1.2 1-2 NONE

25/12 PM 7.8/ 8.3 0.0/ 0.5 -1.0/-0.5 1 NONE

* WHERE...Bronx, Northwest Suffolk, Northern Queens and Northern

Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 1 PM EST Friday.

WEST POND AT GLEN COVE NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.1 FT, MODERATE 11.1 FT, MAJOR 13.1 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT

23/11 AM 11.5/12.0 3.6/ 4.1 2.5/ 3.0 0 MODERATE

23/11 PM 6.0/ 6.5 -2.0/-1.5 -1.8/-1.3 0 NONE

24/12 PM 7.6/ 8.1 -0.3/ 0.2 -1.5/-1.0 0 NONE

25/12 AM 6.2/ 6.8 -1.7/-1.2 -1.7/-1.2 0 NONE

25/12 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.1/ 0.6 -1.0/-0.5 0 NONE

