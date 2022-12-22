WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

_____

BLIZZARD WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

209 PM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph Friday and

Friday night. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply

falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will

result in a flash freeze on Friday. Blizzard conditions will

develop Friday afternoon lasting into Saturday night.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible at

times. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage and numerous power outages. The bitter wind chills as

low as 10 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow,

frequently reducing visibilities to zero. Travel is strongly

discouraged. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with

you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 4 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph Friday night. A

rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures

into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze

on Friday afternoon. Blizzard conditions will develop late Friday

afternoon lasting into Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Jefferson county.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Strong winds could cause tree damage and numerous power outages.

The bitter wind chills as low as 10 below zero could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO

1 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph. A rapid switch from rain to snow

with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single

digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday. From Friday

afternoon through most of the weekend, very strong winds, lake

effect snow, and blowing snow will produce localized blizzard

conditions.

* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.

Greatest snowfall amounts will be across far northern

Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, and northwestern Wyoming

county.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend, including Friday,

will be extremely difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero can cause

Widespread accumulating snow and blowing snow will create

dangerous travel conditions.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60

mph. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling

temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a

flash freeze on Friday. From Friday afternoon through most of

the weekend, very strong winds, lake effect snow, and blowing

snow will produce localized blizzard conditions.

* WHERE...Monroe county. Greatest snow accumulation across

western portions of the county.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Sunday.

will be extremely difficult to impossible at times. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with

whiteouts and localized blizzard conditions possible. Winds

this strong could cause tree damage and numerous power

outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below

zero this weekend can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO

7 AM EST MONDAY...

accumulations of 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph

result in a flash freeze on Friday afternoon. From Friday

evening through most of the weekend, very strong winds, heavy

lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow will

be possible. Localized blizzard conditions are possible.

* WHERE...Lewis county.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Monday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO

7 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph will result in areas of blowing snow. A rapid switch from

rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens

will result in a flash freeze Friday.

* WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and

Ontario counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches resulting in some power outages.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero can

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited

visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

* WHERE...Allegany county.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches resulting in some power

outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero

can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather