WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH

Lakeshore Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

849 PM EST Tue Dec 20 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding possible.

* WHERE...Niagara, Erie, and Chautauqua counties.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...The rapid rise in water levels may result in

lakeshore flooding along the Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River

shores. Along the Lake Erie shore, flooding is possible along

Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside, Dunkirk

Harbor, and other flood prone locations. Along the Upper

Niagara River, flooding may occur on Grand Island and Cayuga

Island. Very high wave action may also result in significant

shoreline erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lakeshore Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for

lakeshore flooding are expected to develop. Residents on or near

the shore should take action to protect property, and listen to

local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for later

statements or warnings.

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Lakeshore flooding possible.

* WHERE...Oswego and Jefferson counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...The combination of strong onshore winds and

significant wave action may result in lakeshore flooding along

the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors,

and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline

erosion is also possible.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling

temperatures into the teens will result in a flash freeze on

Friday. From Friday afternoon through most of the weekend,

very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant

blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds could gust

as high as 65 mph Friday into Friday night. Localized blizzard

conditions are possible.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua,

and Cattaraugus counties.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend, including Friday,

could be very difficult to impossible at times. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with

whiteouts and localized blizzard conditions possible. The most

persistent and worst conditions will be where lake effect snow

is most widespread, which is still uncertain at this time.

Winds this strong could cause tree damage and power outages.

Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel

may become difficult or impossible at times this holiday weekend,

so plan accordingly.

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible. The strongest winds Thursday night will occur in

downslope areas to the north of the Tug Hill and down the

Black River Valley. More widespread strong winds will occur

Friday.

* WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

