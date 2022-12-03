WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1010 AM EST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for a brief period of time. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. Strongest winds expected for a brief period of time during the midday to mid afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for a brief period of time. * WHERE...Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHERE...Oswego and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. Strongest winds expected for a brief period of time during the early to mid afternoon. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph for a * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. for a brief period of time from late morning through early afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph for * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. Strongest winds expected _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather