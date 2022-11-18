WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

521 PM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...AN INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL CONTINUE OVER PARTS OF

CHAUTAUQUA... CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHERN ERIE...WYOMING...GENESEE...AND

NORTHERN ERIE COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...An intense lake effect snow band will continue to produce

snowfall rates of 3 inches per hour or more across central and

southern Erie County, with 1 to 2 inch per hour rates elsewhere in

the band. Extreme amounts of snow have left many roads impassable

across the Buffalo Southtowns, do not attempt to travel in this

area!

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

West Seneca, Lackawanna, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Hamburg, East Aurora,

Evans, Elma, Boston, Eden, Marilla, Springville, Warsaw, Bennington,

Colden, Orchard Park and Westfield.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 54 and 61.

SAFETY INFO...

The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely

difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Many roads are

impassable in the hardest hit areas, even snow plows are becoming

stuck in some locations.

LAT...LON 4244 7950 4253 7939 4259 7919 4272 7909

4277 7897 4280 7892 4282 7892 4298 7827

4292 7797 4269 7806 4217 7976 4227 7976

4228 7973 4231 7977

TIME...MOT...LOC 2218Z 250DEG 20KT 4261 7898

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather