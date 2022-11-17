WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

328 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake

snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Niagara county.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The heavy

snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered

power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be

prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Orleans county.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited

visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations

of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows.

* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause

scattered power outages.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 10

to 18 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Oswego county.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. The heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs

and cause scattered power outages.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to

3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Erie county.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Snow will occur across

southwestern Lewis county, especially across the Tug Hill

through this morning. Snow accumulations will range from 8 to 14

inches through today. Expect the bands to then shift to far

northern Lewis county tonight into Friday night. Expected snow

accumulations over far northern Lewis county Thursday night

through Friday night will range from 8 to 16 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph with produce patchy blowing snow.

* WHERE...Lewis county.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS

EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 feet in the most persistent lake snows. The heaviest

snow is expected late this evening through Friday night when

snowfall rates could exceed 3 inches per hour. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph with produce patchy blowing snow.

* WHERE...Northern Erie and Genesee counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday.

hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO

1 PM EST SUNDAY...

of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. The most snow

will occur across the northern half of the county from the

Watertown area and Fort Drum to Philadelphia. Winds gusting as

* WHERE...Jefferson county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Sunday.

