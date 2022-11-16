WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

900 PM EST Wed Nov 16 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF

CHAUTAUQUA...CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHERN ERIE...AND WYOMING COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow will continue through

late evening along the Lake Erie shore from Ripley to Hamburg, and

extending inland across the Chautauqua Ridge, Boston Hills, and

Wyoming County. Travel will be difficult in the areas of heavier

snow with poor visibility and slippery, snow covered roads. Snowfall

rates will occasionally reach 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Dunkirk, Fredonia, Boston, Eden, Springville, Warsaw, Colden,

Westfield, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Angola, Arcade, Mayville, North

Collins, and Chaffee.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 58 and 61.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4231 7977 4244 7950 4253 7939 4261 7917

4283 7816 4267 7805 4254 7817 4249 7843

4221 7907 4214 7976 4227 7976 4228 7973

TIME...MOT...LOC 0158Z 248DEG 33KT 4248 7924

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather