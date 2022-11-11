WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

830 PM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following

counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Livingston,

Ontario and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Until 230 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many

areas of slow moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 829 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible

in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Jamestown, Olean, Salamanca, Dansville, Wellsville, Allegany

State Park, Letchworth State Park, Springville, Alfred,

Perry, Warsaw, Lakewood, Mount Morris, Gowanda, Conesus,

Falconer, Ashford, Arcade, Allegany and Franklinville.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather