WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 146 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ORLEANS AND EASTERN GENESEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EST FOR NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTY... At 146 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hilton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include... Rochester, Greece, Brockport, Hilton, Hamlin Beach State Park, Gates-North Gates and Spencerport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____