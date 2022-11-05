WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 504 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...Monroe, Livingston, and Ontario counties. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY... expected. The strongest winds are expected to the north of the Tug Hill, including Fort Drum. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather