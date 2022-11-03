WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 248 PM EDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...Locally dense fog possible over far northern portions of Niagara and Orleans counties... Areas of fog will be found along and north of State Route 18 in Niagara and Orleans counties through late this afternoon. Some of this may be locally dense with visibilities of a quarter mile or less at times...particularly in locations right along the lakeshore such as Wilson and Olcott. If you will be traveling in these areas... you should allow some extra time to reach your destination. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather