DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1022 AM EDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile at times in dense

fog. The most widespread and dense fog will be found mainly

north of Niagara Falls, Lockport, Medina, and Albion late this

morning...before slowly dissipating early this afternoon.

* WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The dense fog from earlier this morning has largely

dissipated...therefore the advisory has been cancelled.

