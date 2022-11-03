WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

342 AM EDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile at times in dense

fog. Fog will persist through at least the morning commute

before slowly dissipating.

* WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

fog. The most widespread and dense fog will occur from downtown

Buffalo to Cheektowaga and northward across the Northtowns. Fog

will persist through at least the morning commute before slowly

dissipating.

* WHERE...Northern Erie county.

