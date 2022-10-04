WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 5, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 951 PM EDT Tue Oct 4 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather