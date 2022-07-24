WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Wyoming County in western New York...

Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York...

Southeastern Erie County in western New York...

Southwestern Livingston County in western New York...

Northern Allegany County in western New York...

* Until 445 PM EDT.

* At 343 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arcade, or 17

miles southeast of East Aurora, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Mount Morris, Arcade,

Chaffee, Portageville, Houghton, Yorkshire and Holland.

This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCHUYLER...CHEMUNG AND EAST CENTRAL STEUBEN

COUNTIES...

At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hornby, or 8

miles southwest of Montour Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Elmira, Corning, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights,

Watkins Glen, Painted Post, Catharine and Montour Falls.

